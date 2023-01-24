Bloomberg: As early as Wednesday, Germany may give Poland permission to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Germany plans to give Poland permission to re-export Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The decision is expected to be made on Wednesday.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.

They note that in Berlin they want to resolve this issue very quickly in order to reassure the allies, among whom doubts and mistrust of Germany as a reliable partner began to appear.

At the same time, a high-ranking Ukrainian official told ABC News that 12 countries are ready to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Together they can send about 100 tanks. In addition to Poland and Finland, we are also talking about the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark and other countries.