WSJ: The USA may send a “significant number” of “Abrams” tanks to Ukraine

The administration of the U.S. President Joe Biden is inclined to transfer a "significant number" of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine.

This was reported by unnamed American officials to The Wall Street Journal.

The decision will be part of a wider diplomatic deal with Germany in which Berlin will agree to send fewer of its own Leopard 2 tanks and approve the delivery of more German-made tanks by Poland and other countries.

An anonymous high-ranking German official noted that this issue was the subject of intense negotiations between Washington and Berlin. According to the WSJ, on January 17, after a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to consider providing Abrams tanks in defiance of the Pentagonʼs decision.

Previously, the Pentagon ruled out the possibility of providing tanks to Ukraine, believing that they are too difficult to maintain and operate.