The SBU declared the suspicion to the commander of the Russian air regiment — on his order, the Russians hit a high-rise building in Dnipro

The Security Service (SBU) has declared the suspicion to the commander of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment of the long-range aviation of Russia, Colonel Oleh Tymoshyn. On his order, the Russians shelled civilian objects in Ukraine, in particular, they hit a high-rise building in Dnipro.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

"In general, enemy shelling carried out on his orders led to the death of 88 and wounding of 240 peaceful Ukrainians," it was noted there.

In addition to shelling the Dnipro, Tymoshin is also involved in the attack on the shopping center in Kremenchuk in June 2022. Then 21 people died, another 77 were injured.

According to the investigation, on the instructions of Tymoshyn, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at the Riviera shopping center in Odesa and the city cultural center in Lozova, Kharkiv region, in May. And in July, Tymoshyn ordered to hit the high-rise residential building and recreation center "Hodzhi" in the village of Serhiivka in Odesa region. 14 people died from shelling, 30 more were seriously injured.

"For a series of air attacks, Russian Tu-22M3 missile-carrying bombers with X-22 and X-32 cruise missiles were used. On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed Tymoshyn of the suspicion under Art. 1, 2 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war)," the SBU emphasized.