The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions against 22 Russian churchmen

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions against 22 representatives of Russian churches.
This is stated on the Presidentʼs website.
In the list of restrictions:
- Mikhail Nikolayevich Gundyaev, the nephew of the Moscow Patriarch Kirill, representative of the Russian Orthodox Church at the World Council of Churches and other international organizations in Geneva.
- Bohdasarov Roman Sergheevich is the vicar of the temple of Zosima and Savvatius Solovetsky in Golyanov (Moscow), head of the sector for interaction with the Russian Guard of the Synodal department for interaction with the Russian Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies.
- Bulyekov Aleksandr Vladimirovich — abbot of the Church of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God (Moscow), Archimandrite Filaret, deputy head of the department of external church relations.
- Aleksandr Ivanovich Hanzhin — deputy head of the Synodal Department for interaction with the Russian Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, Archimandrite Alexiy.
- Leonid Eduardovich Gorbachev is Metropolitan Leonid of Klinskyi, head of the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa.
- Yemelyanov Leonid Grigoryevich — Metropolitan Tikhon of Vladimir and Suzdal.
- Vakhtang Vladimirovich Kipshidze is the deputy head of the Synodal Department for interaction of the church with society and mass media.
- Kulberg Aleksey Sergeevich — Metropolitan of Yekaterinburg and Verkhotura Yevgeny, head of the Synodal Department of Religious Education and Catechism.
- Legoyda Vladimir Romanovich — temporary deputy head of the press service of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia.
- Nikolai Fedorovich Nemtsov — Metropolitan Methodius of Perm and Kungur.
- Oleg Andreevich Ovcharov is the head of the Synodal Department for Cooperation with the Russian Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Bodies, priest, protopresbyter of the military and naval clergy.
- Sevryuk Anton Yurievich — Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk.
- Tataryntsev Konstantin Yuliyevich — head of the sector for interaction with the Air and Space Forces of the Synodal Department for interaction with the Russian Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, archpriest.
- Nikolai Niokolayevich Chashyn — Metropolitan Sergius of Singapore and Southeast Asia.
- Aleksandr Vladimirovich Shchipkov — Deputy Chairman of the World Russian Peopleʼs Council, First Deputy Chairman of the Synodal Department for Interaction with Society and Mass Media of the Russian Orthodox Church.
- Ryakhovskiy Sergei Vasilyevich is the head of the Spiritual Council of the Russian United Union of Evangelical Christians (Pentecostals).
- Grigoriy Valeriyevich Alfeyev, the head of the department of external church relations, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk.
- Nikolai Vladimirovych Balashov — deputy head of the department of external church relations, archpriest.
- Pavel Pavlovich Volochkov is the archbishop of Syktyvkar and Komi-Zyryan Pityrym.
- Vladimir Artemiy Volodymyrovych is an archpriest, writer, preacher and teacher. In his sermons, he justifies Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.
- Andrei Yurieovich Tkachev is a mitrophoric archpriest, preacher, TV presenter, popular YouTube blogger. Justifies the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
- Aleksey Ilyich Osipov is a Russian Orthodox theologian, teacher and publicist, doctor of theology, honored professor of the Moscow Orthodox Theological Academy and Seminary of the Russian Orthodox Church.
- On December 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine instructed the government to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine.
- On December 27, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine recognized as constitutional the law of the Verkhovna Rada, which obliges to rename the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. It should change its name and indicate that its center is located in Moscow.
- A survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed that 54% of Ukrainians believe that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate should be banned.
- On January 19, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Ukrainian Parliament draft law No. 8371, which provides for a ban on the activity of the Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine.