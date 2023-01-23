The first Bradley infantry fighting vehicles will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks

The first Bradley infantry fighting vehicles should arrive in Ukraine in the "relatively near future." It is about the coming weeks.

A high-ranking Pentagon official told journalists about this, Voice of America reports.

"In the last announced weapons package, we focused on giving the Ukrainians capabilities that they can use immediately to change the balance of power on the battlefield," the official added.

In two previous packages of military aid, the US announced the transfer to Ukraine of 109 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, which are called "tank killers". After that, several weeks of training on these systems were organized for the Ukrainian military in Germany.

Speaking about the current situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the senior Pentagon official added that after serious losses in Bakhmut, Russia is trying to strengthen its positions on the entire front line with tens of thousands of mobilized troops. However, according to him, these soldiers are "poorly equipped, poorly trained and rushed to the battlefield."

The Pentagon confirmed that despite the offensive efforts of the Russians, the Ukrainian military continues to successfully maintain formation and defend Bakhmut.