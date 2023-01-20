The USA announced another package of military aid to Ukraine. What went in there

The USA announced another package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total amount reached $2.5 billion.

The press service of the US Ministry of Defense writes about it.

The new package includes:

additional missiles for NASAMS air defense systems;

8 Avenger self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems;

59 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with additional ammunition;

90 Stryker armored personnel carriers;

53 armored vehicles with mine protection;

350 HMMWV armored vehicles;

additional HARM anti-radar missiles and additional missiles to HIMARS;

tens of thousands of artillery and mortar shells of various calibers;

command posts, cartridges, mines, night vision devices, spare parts and much more.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the United States has already allocated $27.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine.