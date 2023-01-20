News

The USA announced another package of military aid to Ukraine. What went in there

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:

The USA announced another package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total amount reached $2.5 billion.

The press service of the US Ministry of Defense writes about it.

The new package includes:

  • additional missiles for NASAMS air defense systems;
  • 8 Avenger self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems;
  • 59 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with additional ammunition;
  • 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers;
  • 53 armored vehicles with mine protection;
  • 350 HMMWV armored vehicles;
  • additional HARM anti-radar missiles and additional missiles to HIMARS;
  • tens of thousands of artillery and mortar shells of various calibers;
  • command posts, cartridges, mines, night vision devices, spare parts and much more.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the United States has already allocated $27.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine.