The USA announced another package of military aid to Ukraine. What went in there

The USA announced another package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total amount reached $2.5 billion.
The press service of the US Ministry of Defense writes about it.
The new package includes:
- additional missiles for NASAMS air defense systems;
- 8 Avenger self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems;
- 59 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with additional ammunition;
- 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers;
- 53 armored vehicles with mine protection;
- 350 HMMWV armored vehicles;
- additional HARM anti-radar missiles and additional missiles to HIMARS;
- tens of thousands of artillery and mortar shells of various calibers;
- command posts, cartridges, mines, night vision devices, spare parts and much more.
In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the United States has already allocated $27.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine.