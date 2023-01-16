More than 400 tanks and 700 pieces of artillery: Bloomberg calculated how many weapons have been promised and transferred to Ukraine

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraineʼs partners have promised or already handed over 400 tanks and 700 pieces of artillery to the Ukrainian army. The only thing that Ukraine has not received so far is long-range missiles.

Bloomberg writes about it.

In total, since the beginning of the invasion, Ukraine has received or will soon receive more than 4 000 units of various equipment. Now Western countries are moving to a new level, starting deliveries of Western IFVs and tanks.

The day before, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi noted that he needs 300 tanks, 700 IFVs and 500 units of artillery to enter the line on February 23. This is what weapons Ukraine has already received or will receive in the future.

Tanks:

410 Soviet tanks that were and will be transferred to Ukraine by Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia;

14 British Challenger 2 tanks;

a company of Leopard tanks from Poland.

Infantry fighting vehicles:

250 Soviet infantry fighting vehicles from the former socialist countries of Eastern Europe;

50 M2 Bradley from the USA;

40 Marder from Germany;

a certain number of AMX-10RC wheeled tanks from France.

Armored personnel carriers:

a total of over 1 100, including 300 M113 and 250 M1117 armored personnel carriers.

Armored vehicles with mine protection (AVMP):

about 925 in total, including 440 M1224 MaxxPro from the USA;

90 Bushmasters from Australia and a number of Wolfhounds and Mastiffs from Great Britain.

Armored vehicles:

More than 1 540, including about 1 250 American Humvees.

Artillery:

300 howitzers, including more than 210 M777 and 72 105-mm howitzers;

more than 400 units of self-propelled artillery, of which 180 are at the production stage,

also among them more than 20 155-mm howitzers from Great Britain and 18 each from Poland, Germany and the USA.

Reactive systems of salvo fire:

95 in total, including M270, MARS II and LRU;

38 HIMARS complexes;

more than 40 Soviet MLRS from Poland and the Czech Republic.

Air defense:

37 German Gepard anti-aircraft guns;

four IRIS-T batteries;

eight NASAMS batteries;

two Patriot batteries;

various Soviet and Western anti-aircraft complexes.

Aviation: