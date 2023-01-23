Intelligence representative Vadym Skibitskyi: Spring and early summer will be decisive in the war

The spring and early summer of 2023 will be decisive for the course of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. There will be heavy fighting in Donbas. An attack on Kyiv is unlikely.

The representative of the Main Directorate of intelligence (MDI) of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi stated this in an interview with Delfi.

"Spring and early summer will be decisive in the war. If the big Russian offensive planned for this time fails, it will be the downfall of Russia and Putin," Skibitskyi noted.

Thus, according to him, "difficult and decisive battles" await Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, a new attack by the Russians on Kyiv through Belarus is unlikely, as are active hostilities in the south of Ukraine, where the Russians are more concerned about protecting the occupied Crimea.