Military intelligence predicts a new offensive by the Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Russian occupiers are likely to launch a new offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, told about this.

"Probably, they will start a new attack on the Zaporizhzhia region. And they will try to stop our counteroffensive in the Kharkiv direction. And they will try to maintain their positions in Kherson, where they are building up their defenses, as well as on the Crimean Peninsula, which is especially strategic for them," Skibitskyi said.

He also added that intelligence has no evidence of the creation of an offensive group in Belarus and does not record the movement of troops. According to Skibitskyi, Belarus will most likely be used as a base for reorganizing the troops.

"We expect an increase in intensity between spring and summer. Now it is not easy for them to transfer the troops, given the conditions of the area," added the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence.