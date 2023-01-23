The Defense Minister Reznikov: The next Rammstein-style meeting will be held in February

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed about that the next meeting of the group of allies regarding assistance to Ukraine in the "Rammstein" format will take place in February. This will be the ninth such meeting.
He wrote about it on his Twitter.
"With each meeting, I see how our partnersʼ trust in Ukraine grows. This is all thanks to the hard work of our soldiers and those who represent Ukraine," Reznikov noted.
- On January 20, the eighth meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine was held at the Rammstein Air Base in Germany. German Defense Minister Borys Pistorius informed that the Western allies at the Rammstein-style meeting have not yet reached an agreement on providing Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks. According to him, Germany does not block this decision.
- At the same time, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov informed about that the Ukrainian military will already begin training to operate Leopard tanks. This means that as soon as a political decision on deliveries is made, the Ukrainian army will be able to use these tanks immediately.
- White House spokesman for national security and defense John Kirby said that Germany is going through "its own process" on the issue of providing Leopard tanks to Ukraine. According to him, the United States does not put pressure on the Germans.
- According to Business Insider, former German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, before her resignation, banned the Bundeswehrʼs inventory of tanks in order to delay the governmentʼs response to the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.