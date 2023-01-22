Italy and France are completing preparations for sending the SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, said that, together with France, they are completing the preparation of the SAMP-T air defense system, which will be handed over to Ukraine.

He told about this in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

"In cooperation with France, we are finalizing the shipment of the SAMP-T, and in any case there are other actions that we are working on confidentially," Tajani said.

He also said that Italy has already provided Ukraine with five packages of military aid worth about one billion euros and is currently preparing the sixth package, which includes air defense systems.