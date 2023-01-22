Spiegel: Germany could transfer 19 Leopard tanks from its training centers to Ukraine

Since the summer of 2022, the German Ministry of Defense has a detailed list of Leopard tanks in the German army, their number and condition. It also specifies which of them can be transferred to Ukraine.

The German magazine Spiegel writes about it with reference to its sources.

According to the list, the Bundeswehr has a total of 312 Leopard-2 tanks of various modifications, of which 99 were undergoing maintenance and repair as of May last year, and one of them was being prepared for retirement. Thus, 212 tanks are currently considered suitable in Germany. These are different models of 2A5, 2A6, 2A7 and 22A7V, which is the most modern version. The last ones in the Bundeswehr were 53 units.

19 Leopard 2A5 tanks are considered the most suitable for transfer to Ukraine. This is an improved version of the Leopard 2A4, which is the most common version in Europe. Currently, 19 German tanks are being used for training at the armyʼs combat training center. They simulate enemy tanks during maneuvers.

If the federal government makes the political decision to transfer the tanks, German Leopard 2A5 models could be combined in a package for Ukraine with Leopard-2 models from other European countries, such as Poland.