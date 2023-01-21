The Czech Republic has denied reports that itʼs ready to hand over its Leopard tanks to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic has denied claims that the country is ready to transfer its Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

This is stated in the press service of the agency.

“Foreign media reported that the Czech Republic and Slovakia are allegedly ready to give up Leopard 2 tanks in favor of Ukraine. This information is not true. No one asked or offered the Czech Republic to provide tanks, which, according to the previous agreement, it will receive from Germany as compensation for assistance to Ukraine,” the statement reads.

They also emphasized that nothing similar was discussed at the meeting in the Rammstein format. The assumption that the Czech Republic will receive American Abrams tanks instead of Leopard is also not true.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that the governments of the Czech Republic and Slovakia are ready to transfer their Leopard tanks to Ukraine. These countries have already transferred their old Soviet tanks to Ukraine. Instead, Germany had to replace them with its modern Leopard 2A4 tanks.