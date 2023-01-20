The US Treasury Department recognizes “Wagner PMC” as a transnational criminal organization

The US Department of Finance recognizes the Russian PMC Wagner as a transnational criminal organization.

This was stated by the spokesman of the National Security Council, John Kirby.

"This would mean recognizing the transcontinental threat posed by the Wagner PMC, including through an established pattern of serious criminal activity," John Kirby said.

According to him, American intelligence knows that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation "has reservations" about the intensive recruitment of prisoners from Russian prisons to the "PMC Wagner".

The White House also announced that next week the United States would introduce new sanctions against the "Wagner PMC" and its allies.