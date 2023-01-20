Ivan Vyhivskyi was appointed temporary chief of the National Police

Ivan Vyhivskyi was entrusted with the temporary performance of the duties of the head of the National Police.

This is reported by the press service of the National Police.

The Cabinet of Ministers made such a decision on Friday. Prior to that, Vyhivskyi headed the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

On the morning of January 18, during a plane crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Minister Yevgeny Yenin, and State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovich. According to the National Police, 16 people died, including three children. 30 people were hospitalized, including 12 children. Search operations are ongoing. The SBU is investigating three versions: a violation of flight rules, a technical malfunction of the helicopter, and intentional destruction.

After that, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs. And it immediately entrusted him with the duties of a minister.