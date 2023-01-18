The police specified that 16 people died in the plane crash in Brovary, not 18. The SBU is currently considering 3 versions of the tragedy

The police clarified that 16 people died in the plane crash in Brovary, not 18. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) noted that they are currently considering three versions of the tragedy.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the National Police Maryana Reva on the air of the telethon, and the press service of the SBU writes.

"Currently, according to the information that is specified at this moment, 16 people died as a result of this plane wreck. Three of the dead are children. In addition, 25 people are in medical facilities, they are provided with qualified assistance, 10 of them injured are children. Several people are in serious condition in the intensive care unit," Reva noted.

All services are currently working at the scene, and the police are actively looking for witnesses to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Security Service began an investigation into the helicopter crash. Currently, there are three versions under consideration:

violation of flight rules;

technical malfunction of the helicopter;

deliberate actions to destroy a helicopter.

"Employees of the SBU are conducting a complex of investigative and operational measures to establish all cause-and-effect relationships and details of the tragedy," they declared.