The Presidentʼs Office confirmed the dismissal of Oleksiy Arestovych. There are ten freelance advisers left in OP

Oleksiy Arestovych is officially no longer a freelance adviser to the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine.

In response to Babelʼs request, the OP provided an updated full list of freelance advisors.

The list includes Oleksandr Zakoretskyi, Mykhailo Chernenok, Andriy Petriv, Serhiy Simak, Victoria Strahova, Ihor Veremiy, Dovydas Vitkauskas, Vladyslav Vlasyuk, Markiyan Klyuchkovskyi and Victoria Storm.

In August last year, Artem Shylo was among the freelance advisers. It is no longer in the new list.