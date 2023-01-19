The number of victims of the Russian attack on a residential building has increased. 11 bodies are still unidentified

The official death toll from the impact on a high-rise building in Dnipro has increased to 46 people.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

According to him, 11 bodies remain unidentified, and the same number of people are considered missing.

80 people were injured. 24 victims remain under the supervision of doctors in the cityʼs hospitals. Three of them are in serious condition, including a nine-year-old girl.