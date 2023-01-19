The number of victims of the Russian attack on a residential building has increased. 11 bodies are still unidentified

The official death toll from the impact on a high-rise building in Dnipro has increased to 46 people.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.
According to him, 11 bodies remain unidentified, and the same number of people are considered missing.
80 people were injured. 24 victims remain under the supervision of doctors in the cityʼs hospitals. Three of them are in serious condition, including a nine-year-old girl.
- On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the X-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stressed that it is currently not capable of shooting down missiles of this type, and previous reports about the alleged "shooting down" of the X-22 by Ukraine were false.