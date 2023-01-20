The electricity deficit in Ukraineʼs energy system has decreased. But the situation remains difficult

In the energy system of Ukraine, for the first time in a long time, the capacity deficit decreased.

This is stated in the companyʼs morning summary.

The production of electricity increased due to the fact that the repair of one of the units of the thermal power plant started. Generation at other thermal power plants, hydroelectric power stations, and renewable energy sources also slightly increased.

"The capacity deficit has decreased, but it is still significant. In the evening peak, generation can cover a little more than three quarters of consumption," the company notes.

There are two reasons for the lack of power in Ukraineʼs power system: Russiaʼs occupation of many power plants in the east and south of the country, and the Russiansʼ attacks on power plants in free territory.

Ukraineʼs energy system has already survived 12 enemy missile attacks and 14 UAV strikes on energy facilities.

More than 10 GW of major installed capacity is currently unavailable to the Ukrainian power system and is under enemy control. Among them are Ukraineʼs largest nuclear power plant in Energodar, Zaporizhzhia TPP, Luhansk TPP, Vuhlehirsk TPP and Kakhovka HPP.

In addition, the majority of wind and solar power plants are also located in the temporarily occupied territories of the south.