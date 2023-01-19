Israel will increase humanitarian aid for Ukraine — there is still no talk of arms deliveries

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen in a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba informed that his country plans to increase assistance to Ukraine in humanitarian and other areas.

"In our first call, Eli Cohen and I discussed cooperation within the framework of international organizations, ways to counter common security threats. The Minister Cohen condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine, confirmed Israelʼs plans to increase humanitarian aid and support in other areas," Dmytro Kuleba noted.

It will be recalled that the USA agreed to supply Ukraine with 155-mm artillery ammunition from American warehouses located on the territory of Israel.