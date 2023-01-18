New York Times: The U.S. supplies Ukraine with weapons from Israeli warehouses

The United States has drawn stocks of 155 mm projectiles from its warehouses in Israel for delivery to Ukraine, which were intended to support hostilities in the Middle East. Itʼs about 300 000 NATO-caliber artillery ammunition.

This was reported by The New York Times on Tuesday with reference to American and Israeli officials.

Ukraine uses 90 000 artillery shells per month, which is twice the production capacity of the United States and Europe, so Washington paid attention to the stockpiles in Israel.

These warehouses began to be filled during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. In this way, the U.S. provided its army with weapons in the Middle Eastern conflicts, and Israel had the right to use them in critical situations.

At first, Israel did not agree to the delivery of weapons from its territory to Ukraine for fear of spoiling relations with Moscow, but now Israeli and American officials have already announced that almost half of the 300 000 shells intended for Ukraine have already been sent to Europe and will later be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.