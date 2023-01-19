Poland can transfer “Leopard” tanks to Ukraine without waiting for Germanyʼs consent

Poland can independently decide on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, without waiting for Germanyʼs permission.
This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview with Polsat.
“[German] consent is secondary. Either we will get this consent, or we will do everything ourselves. The most important thing here is that the Germans, Danes, Finns, French and other countries offer their modern tanks and heavy equipment as soon as possible. The ability to defend freedom in Ukraine, and therefore the security of the whole of Europe, may depend on this," Moravetsky noted.
He added that according to expertsʼ assessments, Russia is preparing for another offensive in February. "Until then, the Ukrainians should rearm and replenish their resources where tanks or infantry fighting vehicles have been disabled. That is why it is so important for us to assemble modern tank brigades together as part of the activities of the countries of Western Europe," Moravetsky emphasized.
The prime minister assured that Poland will continue to "push the chancellorʼs office and Germany" so that they respond as soon as possible to the Polish proposal to transfer tanks to Ukraine.
- On January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that his country would transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. According to NATO standards, a tank company is 14 vehicles, although Duda himself did not name the exact number.
- According to Bloomberg and The Guardian, this week Germany will announce a decision to transfer tanks to Ukraine. We are talking about the German Leopard. Prior to that, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the intention to transfer Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- On January 18, members of the European Parliament officially called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hand over Leopard 2 tanks and air defense systems to Ukraine.