Poland can transfer “Leopard” tanks to Ukraine without waiting for Germanyʼs consent

Poland can independently decide on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, without waiting for Germanyʼs permission.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview with Polsat.

“[German] consent is secondary. Either we will get this consent, or we will do everything ourselves. The most important thing here is that the Germans, Danes, Finns, French and other countries offer their modern tanks and heavy equipment as soon as possible. The ability to defend freedom in Ukraine, and therefore the security of the whole of Europe, may depend on this," Moravetsky noted.

He added that according to expertsʼ assessments, Russia is preparing for another offensive in February. "Until then, the Ukrainians should rearm and replenish their resources where tanks or infantry fighting vehicles have been disabled. That is why it is so important for us to assemble modern tank brigades together as part of the activities of the countries of Western Europe," Moravetsky emphasized.

The prime minister assured that Poland will continue to "push the chancellorʼs office and Germany" so that they respond as soon as possible to the Polish proposal to transfer tanks to Ukraine.