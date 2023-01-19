Politico: France is considering sending “Leclerc” tanks to Ukraine

France is considering the possibility of supplying Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.

Politico writes about this with reference to its own sources.

In this way, the French want to push Germany to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine. "This topic is complex and has not yet been resolved in Paris. But we are thinking about it. Letʼs see what will be decided at the joint meeting of the French-German group," one of the French officials told the newspaper.

Leclerc is the main battle tank of the French army. It was created by the GIAT concern in the 1980s to replace the AMX-30 tank. Serial production began in 1992, in total, until 2007, approximately 800 units were produced. Half of them are in service with France, half with the United Arab Emirates.