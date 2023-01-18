“Ukrenergo”: there is a significant deficit in the energy system, emergency shutdowns have already begun in eight regions of Ukraine

The company "Ukrenergo" reported that the Ukrainian power system still has a significant power deficit after the latest missile attack by the Russians. Therefore, emergency shutdowns have already begun in eight regions.
"Ukrenergo" writes about this in its Telegram channel.
They stated that due to the warm weather, electricity consumption is expected to be lower today than yesterday. But generation still does not cover about a quarter of consumption in Ukraine.
The reason for the shortage was that during the last attack, several power units of thermal power plants were significantly damaged.
Currently, eight oblasts have already exceeded consumption limits, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.
- On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types. The Air Defense Forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the X-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. The Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko informed that energy infrastructure facilities in six regions — Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv — were damaged by shelling.
- The general deficit in the energy system is a consequence of the Russiansʼ massive missile and drone attacks on the energy infrastructure. In addition, the enemy temporarily occupied a number of power plants that produced electricity for Ukrainians, the largest of which is the Zaporizhzhia NPP, its capacity could fully cover the need for electricity.