“Ukrenergo”: there is a significant deficit in the energy system, emergency shutdowns have already begun in eight regions of Ukraine

The company "Ukrenergo" reported that the Ukrainian power system still has a significant power deficit after the latest missile attack by the Russians. Therefore, emergency shutdowns have already begun in eight regions.

"Ukrenergo" writes about this in its Telegram channel.

They stated that due to the warm weather, electricity consumption is expected to be lower today than yesterday. But generation still does not cover about a quarter of consumption in Ukraine.

The reason for the shortage was that during the last attack, several power units of thermal power plants were significantly damaged.

Currently, eight oblasts have already exceeded consumption limits, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.