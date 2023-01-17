“Ukrenergo”: A significant power deficit persists. Emergency shutdowns have already begun in six regions

"Ukrenergo" reported that after the last missile strike by the Russians, there is a significant power deficit in the energy system. Emergency shutdowns have already begun in six regions of Ukraine.

The company writes about this in its Telegram channel.

The shortage of electricity is especially noticeable in the morning and evening, when consumption is at its peak.

Currently, due to exceeding the limits, emergency shutdowns have been applied in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions of Ukraine.

"Also due to adverse weather conditions (gusty wind, icing of wires) in the central regions, there are local outages in the networks of distribution system operators, power is being restored," the company stated.

On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the X-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that energy infrastructure facilities in six regions — Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv — were damaged by shelling.