A fragment of a rocket engine was found on a beach in Romania

Anna Kholodnova
A fragment of a rocket engine was found on a beach in the Romanian region of Constanta. Sappers discovered that it was a rocket booster. He is not dangerous.

This was reported by the Digi24 TV channel.

According to the source, a fragment of the rocket was found in the area of Hura Porticei beach. The type of missile is not specified. The fragment will be handed over to the Ministry of Defense of Romania.