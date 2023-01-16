A fragment of a rocket engine was found on a beach in Romania

A fragment of a rocket engine was found on a beach in the Romanian region of Constanta. Sappers discovered that it was a rocket booster. He is not dangerous.
This was reported by the Digi24 TV channel.
According to the source, a fragment of the rocket was found in the area of Hura Porticei beach. The type of missile is not specified. The fragment will be handed over to the Ministry of Defense of Romania.
- On October 10, 2022, Moldova infirmed that three Russian cruise missiles crossed its airspace during the morning strikes on Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense stated at the time that the missiles posed a danger to Moldovaʼs infrastructure, in particular to civilian aircraft that were in the countryʼs airspace. After that, the country decided to purchase air defense systems.
- On January 14, employees of the border police of Moldova found the wreckage of a missile in the Brychany district, which borders Ukraine.