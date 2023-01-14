Missile fragments were found in Moldova near the border with Ukraine

The employees of the border police of Moldova discovered the fragments of a rocket in the Bricheni district, bordering Ukraine.

This was reported by Newsmaker with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

According to their data, the fragments of the rocket were found in the north of Moldova in the area of the border sector of Larga. The area was surrounded. The number of border patrols has been increased.

"There is no political, historical, and even more moral justification for the killing of civilians and the attack on the infrastructure that ensures the survival of the population," said the Prime Minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilica. She expressed support for Ukrainians.