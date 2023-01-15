The invaders have increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea, they are capable of carrying more than 30 “Kalibrs”

Russia has increased the number of ships in the Black Sea to 16 units, including six missile carriers.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The enemy has increased the ship formation in the Black Sea to 16 units, including six missile carriers, one of which is a submarine," the message reads.

According to the military, the number of Kalibr missiles on them can reach 44 units. "But taking into account those spent the day before, there are currently about three dozen," added the Ministry of Defense.