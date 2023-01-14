Germany handed over equipment for demining, military cars and heating systems to Ukraine

Germany handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the countryʼs government.

The new package includes four demining tanks, four mobile protected demining systems, 10 border guard vehicles and 120 mobile heating systems.

The federal government plans to send 40 Marder IFVs with ammunition, Patriot air defense systems with ammunition and 100,000 first aid kits to Ukraine. For security reasons, details about the dates and method of delivery are not disclosed until the moment of transmission.