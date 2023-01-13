Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Spain for training. Some of them will master “Hawk” installations

A group of 225 Ukrainians arrived in Spain, who, in particular, will master the Hawk air defense system. The training will continue within the framework of the EU mission for providing military assistance to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Spain.

The military training program is designed for 400 Ukrainians every two months, and this is already the second group that has arrived in the country.

The countryʼs Ministry of Defense noted that 20 people from this group will undergo training with Hawk anti-aircraft systems, which Spain promised to provide to Ukraine in the amount of six units.

Most of the incoming servicemen do not have military experience and will undergo basic training, including helping the wounded and how to protect against landmines.