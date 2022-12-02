Spain handed over the first Hawk anti-aircraft missile complex to Ukraine. The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed about this on December 2.

"I met with the Minister of Defense of Spain Margarita Robles in Odesa. We commemorated the heroes who died fighting for Ukraine and visited our soldiers in the hospital. Spain supports us: humanitarian and security assistance will continue. More of our soldiers will train in Spain. Spain has already provided our first Hawk," Reznikov wrote.

The MIM-23 HAWK is an American medium-range anti-aircraft missile that was in service with the United States from 1960 to 1994. The missile has been improved several times, it has a fragmentation warhead weighing 54 kilograms and semi-active radar guidance. The missile has a flight range of 20 kilometers. The main advantage of the Hawk is the quantity — more than 40 000 such missiles were produced in total.