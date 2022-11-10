Spain will send two more Hawk anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine

Spain has decided to provide Ukraine with additional Hawk anti-aircraft systems for air defense needs.
This is reported by InfoDefensa.
Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said during a meeting with the Ukrainian military that her country would transfer two more Hawk systems to the four already delivered.
"Two more launchers will be sent precisely because we were asked to do so by NATO to help Ukraine," said Margarita Robles.
- On November 7, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Aspide anti-aircraft complexes supplied by Spain had arrived in Ukraine.
- On November 2, it became known that Spain sent the Aspide battery and missiles to them, along with Hawk anti-aircraft systems (four units), anti-tank systems, guns, and other military equipment.