The Pentagon sees no signs of Russiaʼs preparations for an attack on Ukraine by Belarus

The US Department of Defense sees no signs of Russia preparing to attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

Pentagon Press Secretary General Pat Ryder stated this at a briefing.

"We know that the Russian and Belarusian military conduct joint exercises. However, there are currently no signs of preparations for any offensive actions," the general said. Ryder added that the States will continue to monitor the situation.

The general also said that next week in Germany, training of the Ukrainian military in the use of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles will begin. According to Ryder, this preparation will take several weeks.