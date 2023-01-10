The Pentagon sees no signs that Belarus is preparing to enter the war against Ukraine

The Pentagon sees no signs that Belarus intends to join the Russian war against Ukraine, even despite the joint exercises.

This was stated by Deputy Spokesperson of the US Ministry of Defense Sabrina Singh during a telephone briefing, according to the press service of the Pentagon.

She was asked to comment on the information that Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 troops for an offensive from the territory of Belarus.

“We know for sure that Russians and Belarusians will train together. However, we do not see any signs that Belarus intends to enter the conflict. We believe that this is just a training exercise,” said a representative of the Pentagon.