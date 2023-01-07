Media: Zelensky suspended the citizenship of 13 representatives of the UOC MP

By Decree No. 898/2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky suspended the citizenship of 13 clergymen of the UOC MP.

LB.ua writes about this with reference to sources, indicating that the decree is not published on the presidentʼs website, as it contains personal information.

The decree includes:

Anatoliy Ivanovych Yeletskih — Metropolitan Ionaphan of Tulchyn and Bratslav, who was charged with treason by the SBU;

Serhiy Leonidovych Anitsou — a vicar of the Tulchyna Diocese, Bishop Serhiy Ladyzhynskyi;

Volodymyr Semenovych Vinichenko — archbishop of Novoazovsky Varsonofiy (Donetsk diocese);

Viktor Anatoliyovych Hradomskyi — Archpriest Victor, abbot of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral (Odesa Diocese);

Mykola Mykolayovych Donenko — a vicar bishop, Bishop Nestor of Yalta;

Valentyn Volodymyrovych Yehorenko — Metropolitan Meletii of Chernivtsi and Bukovyna, who was searched by the SBU and found Russian passports;

Oleksii Oleksandrovich Maslenikov — Metropolitan Iosyf of Rome and Buryn;

Ivan Petrovych Seredniy — Metropolitan of Dnipropetrovsk and Pavlograd;

Andriy Petrovych Skobiola — archbishop of Volnova, vicar of the Donetsk diocese, abbot of the Sviatavasiliv monastery;

Oleksandr Borysovych Taranov — Archbishop Arkady of Rovenkiv and Sverdlovsk, who fled to Russia;

Rostislav Pylypovych Shvets — Metropolitan Lazar of Simferopol and Crimea;

Viktor Serhiyovych Shynkarev — Archbishop Paisius of Konstantinov;

Ihor Fedorovych Yakovenko — Metropolitan of Sviatohirskyi, Vicar of the Donetsk Diocese, Vicar of the Holy Dormition Sviatohirskyi Lavra.

Now they can be deported.