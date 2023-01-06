The SBI searched the house of Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducted a search of Volodymyr Saldo, the main collaborator of the Kherson region.

The SBI reported this on January 6.

In his estate and at the place of residence of henchmen, they found, for example, information about the structure of the occupation administration and calculation of salaries in rubles, as well as notes in which they noted the peculiarities of Russian legislation and information about Kherson patriots and activists.

Ideological books about Great Russia were found in Saldoʼs library. With ideological books like "Empress Catherine II", "Russia. Great Destiny", "Moscow. Reflections in photographs" is adjacent to the guide "The joy of sex. A book about the wisdom of love." Also a lot of Soviet heraldry, awards and St. Georgeʼs ribbons.