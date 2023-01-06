The SBI searched the house of Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducted a search of Volodymyr Saldo, the main collaborator of the Kherson region.
The SBI reported this on January 6.
In his estate and at the place of residence of henchmen, they found, for example, information about the structure of the occupation administration and calculation of salaries in rubles, as well as notes in which they noted the peculiarities of Russian legislation and information about Kherson patriots and activists.
Ideological books about Great Russia were found in Saldoʼs library. With ideological books like "Empress Catherine II", "Russia. Great Destiny", "Moscow. Reflections in photographs" is adjacent to the guide "The joy of sex. A book about the wisdom of love." Also a lot of Soviet heraldry, awards and St. Georgeʼs ribbons.
In March 2022, after the beginning of the large-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Saldo agreed to cooperate with the terrorist regime of the Russian Federation, he was appointed "head" of the occupation administration of the Kherson region.
- In September 2022, the SBU seized Saldoʼs assets. The activities of his company were related to the mining and processing of granite. The companyʼs accounts and five units of special equipment worth over 6 million hryvnias were seized. In November, the Bureau of Economic Security exposed Saldo for tax evasion of 60 million hryvnias.
- On August 5, Saldo was hospitalized in Crimea. It was reported that the doctors put him in a medically induced coma, and Russian mass media wrote about possible poisoning. According to other sources, Saldo may have suffered a stroke.