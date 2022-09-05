The Security Service of Ukraine seized the assets of Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo

In the Zhytomyr region were seized the assets of the company, the ultimate beneficiary of which is the family of the former MP and now the Gauleiter of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported this on August 6.

The companyʼs activities were related to the mining and processing of granite. The profit from the activity of the balance was directed to finance the war. The companyʼs accounts and five units of special equipment worth over 6 million hryvnias were seized. Now they are deciding the issue of transferring these assets to state management.