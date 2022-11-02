The Bureau of Economic Security exposed the collaborator of the tax evasion of the balance in 60 million hryvnias

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) exposed the head of the administration of the occupied Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo for the tax evasion of 60 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the bureau.

The bureau found that between 2001 and 2022 Saldo worked in various positions in government agencies at various levels. In 2018, he registered ownership of a number of real estate objects, namely, hotel premises, a multi-story building, and land plots.

The estimated market value of the real estate exceeds the size of the officially received income of the collaborator for the period from 2010 to 2018 by almost 310 million hryvnias, which is more than 200 times higher than the official income.

"In this way, the budget of Ukraine lost more than 60 million hryvnias from the evasion of payment of personal income tax and military duty," the agency reported.

The BES adds that in March 2022, after the beginning of the Russian Federationʼs large-scale aggression against Ukraine, "the offender agreed to cooperate with the terrorist regime of the Russian Federation and was appointed the "head" of the occupation administration of the Kherson region."