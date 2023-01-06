The member of the Bundestag: Ukraine will receive the “Marder” BMP in the first quarter of 2023

Bundestag foreign policy representative Niels Schmid said that Germany plans to hand over 40 "Marder" infantry fighting vehicles [IFV] to Kyiv, without which the Bundeswehr "can do."
According to him, Ukraine will receive these IFVs in the first quarter of 2023.
He noted that this technique will require some familiarization for Ukrainian soldiers. He also expressed regret that the decision on deliveries was made only now, but rejected calls for the supply of "Leopard" 2 tanks to Ukraine.
- On January 4, 2023, France announced the transfer of AMX-10RC light wheeled tanks to Ukraine. The next day it became known that the USA and Germany are preparing for the transfer of M2 Bradley and Marder BMPs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Germany agreed to provide another battery of "Patriot" anti-aircraft missile systems.
- "Politico" wrote that the agreement of the United States and Germany to transfer infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine opens the way for future deliveries of "Abrams" and "Leopard" tanks.