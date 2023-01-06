The member of the Bundestag: Ukraine will receive the “Marder” BMP in the first quarter of 2023

Bundestag foreign policy representative Niels Schmid said that Germany plans to hand over 40 "Marder" infantry fighting vehicles [IFV] to Kyiv, without which the Bundeswehr "can do."

Zeit and BILD write about it.

According to him, Ukraine will receive these IFVs in the first quarter of 2023.

He noted that this technique will require some familiarization for Ukrainian soldiers. He also expressed regret that the decision on deliveries was made only now, but rejected calls for the supply of "Leopard" 2 tanks to Ukraine.