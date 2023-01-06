In Belarus, self-proclaimed President Lukashenko signed a law on deprivation of citizenship for extremism

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko signed a law on the deprivation of citizenship for people convicted of extremist activities.

This is stated on the website of the President of Belarus.

The law will enter into force in the summer of 2023. According to it, Belarusians who are outside the country and convicted of extremism or "causing serious harm" to the interests of the state can lose their citizenship — even those who do not have another passport.

As "Radio Svoboda" ["Radio Liberty"] reports, Belarus has not signed the UN Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness.

This law also obliges Belarusians to notify the Lukashenko regime of acquiring citizenship or a residence permit in another country. This applies, in particular, to documents that give the right to receive a residence permit, for example, a Poleʼs card.