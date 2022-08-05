The Belarusian court recognized Telegram stickers with Lukashenko “extremistic”

The Court of the Central District of Minsk recognized Telegram stickers with the self-proclaimed President Lukashenko “extremistic”.

As reported by Euroradio with reference to the Ministry of Information, we are talking about the "Sasha 3%" and "Luka" sticker packs, which gained popularity during the protests in the summer of 2020. Then, on the eve of the presidential elections, the meme "Sasha 3%" appeared in Belarus, since, according to opinion polls, Lukashenko should have won only 3% of the vote. According to the results of the so-called elections, for Lukashenko was falsify by 80.1%.