The Dormition Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra returned to the use of the state

The Dormition Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church were finally returned to the use of the state.
The Ministry of Culture declared this on January 5.
Two religious buildings are located on the territory of the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve, they were previously used by the UOC MP.
On January 5, the commission for the transfer of cathedrals completed its work, it was engaged in the inventory of property, and also drew up acts of technical inspection of two buildings. At the last meeting of the commission on January 5, Metropolitan Pavlo, who was supposed to sign the Act of return of buildings from the UOC, did not appear. However, the refusal to sign is not an obstacle to returning the property.
Since 1990, the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra has been included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and the Tabernacle Church is an architectural monument of national significance. Before the New Year, the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve informed the UOC MP that, as of January 1, it was not renewing the contract for its use with the Assumption Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church.
- On December 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine instructed the government to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine.
- On December 2, the National Security and Defense Council introduced personal sanctions against ex-Deputy of Ukraine Vadym Novinsky, vicar of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC MP Petro Lebed and a number of other priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.