A suspicious package with a substance was delivered to the Russian embassy in Riga. An investigation is underway

Today, January 4, a package with a "substance of unknown origin" was delivered to the Russian embassy in Riga.
As Delfi writes, the fire and rescue service received a call to Nezalezhnosti Ukrainy Street at 3:08 p.m. At that time, the package was in the embassy building. Emergency services are on site. Other details are still unknown.
- In November 2020, an envelope that arrived by mail exploded at the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid. Then one employee received minor injuries.
- After that, envelopes with explosive devices were received by the company Instalaza, which produces weapons for Ukraine, the office of the Prime Minister of Spain, the Ministry of Defense, the Torrejon de Ardos Air Base, and the US Embassy in Spain. The law enforcement officers established that the letters were sent from the Valladolid region.
- After that, Ukrainian embassies and consulates began to receive threats en masse — bloody packages with animal eyes. The senderʼs address is the Tesla dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen. Those responsible for sending the packages have not yet been identified.