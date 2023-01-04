News

A suspicious package with a substance was delivered to the Russian embassy in Riga. An investigation is underway

Kostia Andreikovets
Today, January 4, a package with a "substance of unknown origin" was delivered to the Russian embassy in Riga.

As Delfi writes, the fire and rescue service received a call to Nezalezhnosti Ukrainy Street at 3:08 p.m. At that time, the package was in the embassy building. Emergency services are on site. Other details are still unknown.