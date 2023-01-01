In Kyiv, a man set off fireworks — now he faces up to 5 years in prison

In the Podilsky district of Kyiv, a 47-year-old man set off fireworks on New Yearʼs Eve, despite the ban. Now he may face up to 5 years of imprisonment.

This was reported to the Kyiv police.

Around midnight on January 1, the metropolitan police received several reports about fireworks in the Podilsky district. The video with fireworks also spread in many Telegram channels.

The police found out that the fireworks were set off in the yard on Kostyantynivska Street. A used launcher was recovered from the scene. The law enforcement officers then located the alleged suspect, searched his apartment and found the cap from the used firework.

The police detained a 47-year-old man from Kyiv and opened a case of hooliganism. The man faces restriction of freedom for a term of up to five years.