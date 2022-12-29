The Security Forces searched seven churches of the UOC MP in Khmelnytskyi region

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted a search on the territory of seven churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

This is stated on the page of the SBU administration in Khmelnytskyi region.

The Security Forces checked the premises:

Diocesan Administration of the Shepetivka Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the St. Michael Cathedral (Shepetivka town);

Nativity of the Mother of God Menʼs Monastery (Horodysche village, Shepetivka district);

Womenʼs Monastery of St. Righteous Anna (Slavuta town);

Church of the Holy Nativity of the Virgin Mary Parish (Slavuta town);

Church of the Holy Martyrs Faith, Hope, Love and Sophia (Shepetivka town);

Cathedral of the Icon of the Mother of God "Neopalyma Kupyna" (Netishyn town);

Holy Resurrection Church (Vinkivtsi village).

Safety work is carried out in order to:

prevent the use of cathedrals as centers of "Russian peace";

check data on the use of UOC premises for hiding citizens of the Russian Federation, storing prohibited items, etc.;

to protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts.