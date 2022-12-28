Putinʼs ally Kiriyenko came to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine called it a violation of international law

An official of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation, Sergey Kiriyenko, came to the temporarily occupied territory in the Zaporizhzhia region and visited the Ukrainian nuclear facility — the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine calls this a violation of international law.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry made its position public on December 28.

"Such illegal actions by officials of the aggressor state are another gross violation of international law and the legislation of Ukraine. This move by the Kremlin also demonstrates its complete disregard for the demands of the three resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors, which require Russia to immediately withdraw its military personnel and other personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, so that the competent Ukrainian institutions can restore full control over the plant and ensure nuclear and physical safety during its operation," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine expects a reaction from the IAEA.