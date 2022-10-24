Russia stated that they are not against the security zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but they are not going to withdraw the troops

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Serhiy Ryabkov stated that Russia supports the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) occupied by the Russians.

"Izvestia" writes about it.

According to him, a protective zone around the power plant is necessary, and Russia allegedly "constructively approaches" this issue, and is also in close contact with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi. Ryabkov noted that Russia is ready to discuss the protection zone, but not the withdrawal of troops.

"Demilitarization agreements are impossible in principle: we cannot not guard the station, not ensure its safety. The protective zone is another matter, its parameters are under discussion. We believe that some process of agreement, in particular a diplomatic one, with the agency on the parameters of such a protective zone is not just possible — it is necessary," the deputy minister explained.