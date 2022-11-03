The Zaporizhzhia NPP is again de-energized due to shelling. The occupiers will try to connect the station to Crimea and Donbas

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is again completely de-energized due to Russian shelling. Fuel for diesel generators will be enough for 15 days in the mode of complete absence of electricity.

This was reported by the Energoatom company.

Shelling on November 2 damaged the last two high-voltage communication lines of the ZNPP with the Ukrainian power system. At 11:04 p.m., the station went into full blackout mode. All 20 diesel generators were switched on.

Currently, the ZNPPʼs power supply scheme for its own needs has been optimized, and 9 diesel generators are operating. The fifth and sixth power units, which were in a hot state, are transferred to a cold state.

Energoatom believes that the shelling and damage to the lines are another attempt by the invaders to reconnect the station to the Russian power system.

"In the near future, they will try to repair and connect the communication lines of the ZNPP in the direction of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas," the company stated.