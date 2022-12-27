State Border Service: Russians and Belarusians are not forming a strike group to attack Ukraine

An offensive group is not forming on the territory of Belarus, the occupiers are inciting the situation.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service (SBSU) Andriy Demchenko, writes Ukrinform.

"The situation in this area remains fully under control. It is somewhat stressed in the information field. Belarusian units, as before, are strengthening the border with our country, but neither the number nor the nature of the actions of these units has changed," Demchenko noted.

He explained that Belarus and Russia are constantly exacerbating the situation, emphasizing this direction. At the same time, they did not create a group that is ready to invade the territory of Ukraine now.

"Our main task is to make a strong defense in this direction to prevent the invasion of units of the Russian Federation or the Russian Federation. SBSU units and other components of the Defense Forces are ready for the development of the situation in any variant," Demchenko stated.

The day before, on December 23, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the actions of the Kremlin indicate Russiaʼs plans to renew the offensive against Ukraine, and the Russiansʼ calls for negotiations are an attempt to buy time for the preparation and regrouping of troops. He reminded that Russia has mobilized approximately 200 000 people into the ranks of the army in recent months, and the tactics of the Russian Federation on the battlefield show that the leadership of the troops does not count on losses. At the same time, the Russian Federation is trying to purchase weapons and ammunition from its allies, in particular from Iran.