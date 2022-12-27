Emergency power outages began again in Kyiv and the region

Emergency power outages began again due to a shortage of electricity in Kyiv and the region. Outage schedules are currently not in effect.

This is reported on the website of DTEK.

"There are emergency power outages in Kyiv. Schedules of stabilization shutdowns, which were drawn up earlier, are currently not in effect," it is noted there.

You can see the schedule of stabilization shutdowns in the capital via the link.

The situation is similar in the Kyiv region. There, too, it was noted that the schedules are not yet in effect and emergency power outages continue in the region.