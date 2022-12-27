Emergency power outages began again in Kyiv and the region

Emergency power outages began again due to a shortage of electricity in Kyiv and the region. Outage schedules are currently not in effect.
This is reported on the website of DTEK.
"There are emergency power outages in Kyiv. Schedules of stabilization shutdowns, which were drawn up earlier, are currently not in effect," it is noted there.
You can see the schedule of stabilization shutdowns in the capital via the link.
The situation is similar in the Kyiv region. There, too, it was noted that the schedules are not yet in effect and emergency power outages continue in the region.
- "Ukrenergo" called a message on social networks that the blackout was canceled in Ukraine a fake. They note that they will continue as long as the Russians attack the energy infrastructure.
- Russian strikes on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure lead to worsening forecasts of a fall in GDP in 2022. They will also slow its recovery in 2023.